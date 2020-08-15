Nearly 75 cases of COVID-19 linked to Vanceburg nursing home

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Within two weeks, nearly 75 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a nursing home in Vanceburg, Ky.

Lewis County health officials say 50 residents and 24 staff members at Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus.

WSAZ first reported on cases at the nursing home on Aug 1.

On Thursday, the health department confirmed a resident at the facility died from complications related to the virus after being hospitalized.

Currently, five people in Lewis County are hospitalized.

In total, 121 cases have been reported in Lewis County, with 76 of them active and one death.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.