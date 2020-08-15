Ohio Department of Health is prohibiting use of face shields as substitute for face coverings/masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday the Ohio Department of Health is following federal guidance and is prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for face coverings/masks in schools and public spaces.

Gov. DeWine announced this on Twitter Saturday.

As schools get ready to start the new academic year, @OHdeptofhealth is following federal guidance and prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for face coverings/masks.



FAQ: https://t.co/ga29kw38ex

He also shared a frequently asked questions list from the Ohio Department of Health, which you can read here.

