Ohio Department of Health is prohibiting use of face shields as substitute for face coverings/masks
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday the Ohio Department of Health is following federal guidance and is prohibiting the use of face shields as a substitute for face coverings/masks in schools and public spaces.
Gov. DeWine announced this on Twitter Saturday.
He also shared a frequently asked questions list from the Ohio Department of Health, which you can read here.
