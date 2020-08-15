Advertisement

Reds Bucs Postponed

Cincinnati Players Tests Positive For COVID-19
Reds player tests positive for COVID-19 and it postpones next two games with Pittsburgh
Reds player tests positive for COVID-19 and it postpones next two games with Pittsburgh(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Oh. - The Reds became the third Major League Baseball team to have games called off because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park were postponed Saturday after one Cincinnati player tested positive.

The Reds have started the contact-tracing process to potentially isolate players who came into contact with the infected player. The team is likely to undergo increased testing beyond the standard every-other-day saliva test.

The Reds join the Marlins and Cardinals with games called off because of positive tests on their roster, creating a ripple effect through the schedule that has limited some teams to a handful of games.

Major League Baseball was awaiting further test results and doing contact tracing to gauge the extent of the concerns. The Reds had one player sidelined earlier this season after a COVID-19 test that later turned out to be a false positive.

