Three Athens bars cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited six establishments, including three in Athens, overnight Friday after receiving complaints of “blatant violations” of orders put in place by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Agents with OIU say they served citations at three establishments in Athens after a trace-back investigation from a July 4 fatal crash showed the establishments violated ODH orders.

Investigators say they typically do trace-back investigations after crashes where alcohol is involved to determine if alcohol was illegally sold or provided to an already intoxicated person.

The OIU says agents watched surveillance video from all three locations when they determined ODH guidelines were violated.

In all three locations, agents say they saw patrons walking around with alcoholic beverages, not social distancing and standing shoulder to shoulder, and employees were not properly wearing masks.

Agents say Stephens Fine Dining was cited for violations of improper conduct -- disorderly activities, sales to an intoxicated person, permitting removal of an alcoholic beverage sold for on premises consumption, insanitary conditions, failure to notify the division of expansion or change to the permit premises, and operating more than two fixed bars.

The Crystal Bar and CI Bar were cited by agents for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, which include fines and/or the suspension or revocation of their liquor permits.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.