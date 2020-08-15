Tigers Smiling For The Camera
Ironton Has Media Day
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - High school football teams in Ohio are in serious countdown mode as two weeks from tonight will be the start of the high school season. One team eager to take the field plays in Ironton as they are playing with the theme of ’unfinished business'. The Tigers made it to the Division V state finals last December and lost to Kirtland 17-7. On Friday, they had media day and talked to WSAZ about the hunger from that loss and how they can’t wait for the season opener where they play at Portsmouth August 28th. Here are some other opening games that night in the Buckeye State.
Fairland at Chesapeake
Rock Hill at Coal Grove
South Point at Gallia Academy
Athens at Albany Alexander
Meigs at Vinton County
South Gallia at Symmes Valley
Jackson at Logan, OH
McDermott NW at Lucasville Valley
Oak Hill, OH at St. Clairsville
Portsmouth ND at Portsmouth West
Reedsville Eastern at Caldwell
Washington CH at Minford
Wheelersburg at Chillicothe
