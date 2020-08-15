Advertisement

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Ironton Has Media Day
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - High school football teams in Ohio are in serious countdown mode as two weeks from tonight will be the start of the high school season. One team eager to take the field plays in Ironton as they are playing with the theme of ’unfinished business'. The Tigers made it to the Division V state finals last December and lost to Kirtland 17-7. On Friday, they had media day and talked to WSAZ about the hunger from that loss and how they can’t wait for the season opener where they play at Portsmouth August 28th. Here are some other opening games that night in the Buckeye State.

Fairland at Chesapeake

Rock Hill at Coal Grove

South Point at Gallia Academy

Athens at Albany Alexander

Meigs at Vinton County

South Gallia at Symmes Valley

Jackson at Logan, OH

McDermott NW at Lucasville Valley

Oak Hill, OH at St. Clairsville

Portsmouth ND at Portsmouth West

Reedsville Eastern at Caldwell

Washington CH at Minford

Wheelersburg at Chillicothe

