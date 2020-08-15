Advertisement

UPDATE | One lane reopens after I-79 North crash in Kanawha County

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has responded to an accident on Saturday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer along I-79 North.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has responded to an accident on Saturday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer along I-79 North.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane is back open on I-79 North in Kanwaha County after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on it’s side.

The accident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near mile marker 7.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Pinch Fire Department responded to the accident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered mild injuries.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

