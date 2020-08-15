Advertisement

Tropical downpours pose high water isk

Flood Watch this afternoon
Localized street flooding likely this afternoon.
Localized street flooding likely this afternoon.
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Flood Watch this afternoon

The sporadic and patchy morning rain pattern has so far helped us to avoid significant high water. While heavy rains have saturated soils thru Jackson-Meigs Ohio and Jackson, Wirt, Wood WV, so far so good as of 12:30.

However the air mass remains tropically moist and showers will turn into downpours this afternoon along and north of I-64 in West Virginia so a Flood Watch continues as issued by the National Weather Service. As for the highest risk of flooding, there is a triangle that runs counties along I-77 to I-79 and south to Charleston that is favored for the heavier rains this afternoon.

Since the chance of a cloudburst is real this afternoon, your best tool for tracking the rains is using the WSAZ APP or by clicking on this link to local radar.

https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar/

