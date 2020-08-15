Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Preparing schools for students to return

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Class size will be greatly reduced to practice social distancing, and lockers will be off limits in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Color-coding system to determine fate of high school games in West Virginia

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fall sports in West Virginia are set to start official preseason practices Monday, but how many games student athletes are allowed to play is out of their hands.

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County include 4 youths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest cases involve a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 51-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Latest News

Video

Holy Family School plans for in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Catholic schools in Kentucky, including Holy Family School in Ashland, are moving forward with in-person learning, despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.

News

Parents try out homeschooling for fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Rather than an in-person or virtual learning option for the fall, parents are taking an interest in the homeschooling route.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

VOD Recordings

Ironton Football Media Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
IRONTON FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY