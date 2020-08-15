Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence visits W.Va. to address COVID-19 response

The head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence, met with members of West Virginia’s Task Force Saturday morning.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At the Greenbrier Resort, owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Vice President Pence told the members of the team he appreciated their hard work and leadership during this unprecedented time.

“We are with you, and we will stay with you until the day comes to put COVID behind us once and for all,” Pence said in a public roundtable discussion.

The Vice President says while he and the White House grieve the lives of West Virginians lost, leadership by the state government and health officials have saved lives.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the color-coding system for reopening schools, to which the Vice President complimented the plan to get students back in school.

He also confirmed Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be in West Virginia on Wednesday.

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia National Guard Major General James Hoyer, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller and Congressman Alex Mooney joined the Governor and Vice President along with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and the administrator for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Seema Verma.

Saturday morning the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 160. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 8,457.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

