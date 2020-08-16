Beshear: ‘Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth’ of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Despite a week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear says it seems measures followed by Kentuckians are helping keep the virus at bay.

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

On Sunday, 390 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 39,315. Thirteen of the new cases were reported in children ages 5-years-old and younger.

Three new deaths were reported as well, raising the death toll to 813.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

The Governor is expected to give another COVID update Monday at 4 p.m.

