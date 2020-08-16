Early morning fire breaks out at Dempsey Housing in Warfield

WARFIELD, Ky. (WYMT) - Inez Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family building in Warfield at the request of Warfield Fire Rescue early Sunday morning.

They say they received reports of a fire venting the roof of Dempsey Housing.

Pigeon Roost VFD and Kermit Fire Rescue responded as well.

All crews had cleared the scene by 3 a.m.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

