Early morning fire breaks out at Dempsey Housing in Warfield

(Credit: Inez Fire Rescue)
(Credit: Inez Fire Rescue)(Inez Fire Rescue)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WARFIELD, Ky. (WYMT) - Inez Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family building in Warfield at the request of Warfield Fire Rescue early Sunday morning.

They say they received reports of a fire venting the roof of Dempsey Housing.

Pigeon Roost VFD and Kermit Fire Rescue responded as well.

All crews had cleared the scene by 3 a.m.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

