Fire damages 911 lines in Gallia County

A fire has damaged phone lines to the Gallia County 911 center.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fire has damaged phone lines to the Gallia County 911 center.

The fire was reported early Sunday morning.

Because of the fire, the 911 center’s phone lines are down.

Residents in Gallia County can still call 911. The call will transfer you to Lawrence County, and then back to the 911 center through radio.

For non life-threatening emergencies, residents should call 740-339-3057.

That number will help connect you to law enforcement and other agencies.

There is no word how long the phone lines will be down.

