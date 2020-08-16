First Warning Forecast | Refreshing feel this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After several days with uncomfortably high humidity, less humid conditions will be the norm through the week ahead along with near-average temperatures. While most days will be dry, a few may see rain.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will fade through midnight Sunday evening, giving way to a quiet overnight period under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is likely. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Monday, expect clouds and areas of fog to start, followed by a good dose of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine will dominate for much of the Tri-State as rain stays mainly just south and east of the region. Highs will stay right around average in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return area-wide on Friday and Saturday under a partly cloudy sky both days. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a return of sunshine and dry conditions on Sunday as high temperatures top out in the upper 80s.

