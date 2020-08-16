Advertisement

‘Free, white and 21’: Racist comments leave University of Pikeville student pleading for unity

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Victor Nakayassu is a sophomore at the University of Pikeville. He has spent his time on the campus making new friends and learning about a slower pace of life than he is accustomed to from his Massachusets upbringing. He said he has always felt at peace in the mountains.

This week, however, that peace was interrupted. Nakayassu says an employee at Muddy Boots, LLC., which offers rentals for kayaking and paddling trips in the Pikeville area, made him feel unwelcome when he showed up with a group of UPIKE students to kayak the Levisa Fork.

When giving the group directions and safety information, he says the employee said participants need to be “Free, white, and 21″ to join the fun. He said he was taken aback and asked for clarification, hoping he just misunderstood.

“She looked at me, straight to my face, like right in my eyes”, he said. “She didn’t flinch or anything. ‘Free, white and 21.‘”

He said the group he was with laughed it off and he tried to do the same, as not to burden anyone.

“I smiled so that people won’t feel my kind of pain,” he said.

After that incident, he said he also felt targeted by the woman as she was taking temperatures of the paddlers. He said his temperature was around 101, which matched many of the others since they had been out in the heat waiting for instruction. He said he was then asked to stand to the side and wait while others, with the same temperature reading, were told to continue. Once that issue was passed over, the third incident struck him harder.

“She’s like bringing out paddles and I saw tons of colors in there,” he said. “Then she gave me the black one and said it suits me better.”

After the trip was complete, Nakayassu shared his story on Facebook. That post, shared more than 100 times, made its way to the operators of Muddy Boots. The owner reached out to Nakayassu to offer an apology.

“I forgive them. Definitely. Especially the owner of the company. She spoke to me. And she spoke to me with a sincere heart and apologizing,” he said.

Muddy Boots representatives sent WYMT a statement, which has also been shared to its Facebook page, saying the company does not tolerate racism and would address the situation:

“Muddy Boots LLC learned today that an employee made racist comments to a customer and local community member. Racism is not tolerated at Muddy Boots LLC; we are addressing the situation internally, and we have reached out to the customer to offer our sincere apologies. We will be speaking with our entire team to ensure they abide by our company values and treat every customer with respect and dignity. We deeply regret that this happened and pledge to make all future guests feel welcome as they step foot in our doors,” the statement said.

According to Nakayassu, his main concern is not what happened, but what did not.

“I didn’t think that it would happen here in Pikeville. I was told that Pikeville was a safe haven for everyone,” he said. “But what hurt me the most is when she said it, no one stood up. No one said anything like, ‘Hey, that’s wrong and you shouldn’t say that.‘”

He said understanding the importance of speaking up for people of color, especially in instances of racial injustice, is something he can not stress enough.

“People can understand racism, but they can’t understand what it’s like to be in my shoes. ‘Cause you can’t just paint your face and go outside,” he said. “I think that choosing racism, even through all of this, like there’s protesting all through the country, and across the globe. I think it’s wrong. I think we should all unite together and fight these battles together.”

He said he hopes no other black person in the area has to feel the way he felt that day, adding that people should simply love one another to create a world that is open to everyone.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

