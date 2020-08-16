Man shot in Charleston, suspect on the run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston Sunday.

It happened on the 500 block of Roane Street.

Police say the man was shot in the arm.

A suspect is still on the run.

We’re told police are looking for a light skinned man, who is in his early 20′s.

The suspect is said to be wearing a while t-shirt and black sweats and has curly hair.

