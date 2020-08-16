Mandatory COVID-19 testing for Marshall University college students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall University provided free COVID-19 testing on Saturday to incoming freshmen. The university is requiring all students who live on campus to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of move-in.

Arman Eastep, a freshman, believes the University is taking all the right steps to keep students safe.

“I feel safe. They are taking protocol and actions towards COVID,” Eastep.” I’m just honestly excited just to move in that’s what I’m looking forward to moving in. "

The test requirements are one of the many steps the University is taking to protect its students. They’re also asking screening questions, requiring face masks, and transitioning an increase of classes online.

If a student tests positive, the University contract tracing team will notify those that have been exposed. The university is also providing isolated housing for students to quarantine in.

“The biggest concern is that we are going to move all in there...and the resident halls are going to get closed down. A lot of my friends don’t know where they’re going to stay and it’s just really uncertain,” Shawna Lockhard, a freshman said.

Pamela Workman, a freshmen parent is appreciative of the steps the University has taken with testing but wished it happened ahead of move-in day.

"I wish they had done it like a week before they moved in. Then they could know that fact before they moved in," Workman said. Fortunately, she [her daughter] is going home for this week but some people are coming in today that are going to stay. I would want to know before I went to my dorm room and infected other students."

Test results will be available within 72 hours.

