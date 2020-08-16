Nearly 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While more than 6,400 people in West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19, there are still 1,975 active cases.

Data released from the DHHR Sunday shows cases rose by 107 compared to Saturday, bringing the total case count to 8,564.

The first case of the virus in West Virginia was reported in mid-March.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 160.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).

