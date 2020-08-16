Advertisement

Pedestrian Struck in Charleston

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time
(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Charleston are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck.

It happened on Scott Hollow Road around 5:22 p.m.

According to Metro Dispatchers, medics are still on scene and the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution through the area.

Keep checking with WSAZ for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Person taken to hospital after being struck by lightning

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A person is being treated after they were struck by lightning Sunday.

Local

Beshear: ‘Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth’ of COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite a week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear says it seems measures followed by Kentuckians are helping keep the virus at bay.

Local

Rate of new cases and deaths well below 21-day average in Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
New COVID-19 data from the Ohio Department of Health shows new cases from the last 24 hours is below the 21-day average.

Regional

Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Woman shot in Charleston, suspect on the run

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston Sunday.

News

Fire damages 911 lines in Gallia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A fire has damaged phone lines to the Gallia County 911 center.

News

Nearly 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
While more than 6,400 people in West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19, there are still 1,975 active cases.

News

Early morning fire breaks out at Dempsey Housing in Warfield

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A fire broke out at a building in Warfield.

Local

Rally at Capitol Complex for Stonewall Jackson statue removal

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Three speakers showed for the rally.

News

Boone County neighborhood impacted by flash flooding

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Boone County Emergency Management says water has receded along Toney’s Branch in Bloomingrose.