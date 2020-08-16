Advertisement

Pikeville Eager To Get Back To Work

Panthers Are Defending Class 1A Champs In KY
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The Pikeville Panthers were one of the few teams to end last football season with a win and they are hoping to do the same in 2020. They begin defense of their Class 1A title September 12 when the regular season begins in Kentucky high school football. WSAZ talked with junior quarterback Isaac McNamee about an unusual offseason for the Panthers. Practice begins in Kentucky on Monday August 24th.

Here’s the current schedule as shown on the KHSAA website.

Sept. 12 @ Raceland

Sept. 18 BELFRY

Sept. 25 LAWRENCE COUNTY

Oct. 2 @ Campbell County

Oct. 9 @ Phelps

Oct. 16 HAZARD

