Prestonsburg man behind bars on auto theft charges

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing a car.

On Saturday, Prestonsburg Police and Pikeville Police individually received tips of a sighting of the vehicle involved in a auto theft at gunpoint in Prestonsburg earlier in the week.

Patrick Adkins of Kimper was found to be in the vehicle used to commit the theft in Prestonsburg and was wearing the same cap as he was the day of the theft. He was also in possession of a toy gun with the orange marker torn off that he had in Prestonsburg as well.

Police determined Adkins who stole the car. Pikeville Police recovered the stolen vehicle.

Adkins and other conspirators were taken to the Pike County Jail on numerous felony charges and warrants and will be extradited to Floyd County to face charges for the original theft.

