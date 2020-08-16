Advertisement

Rally at Capitol Complex for Stonewall Jackson statue removal

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A rally happened at the Capitol Complex for the attention of West Virginia's governor, Jim Justice.

Organizer James Cochran said one phone call could change everything.

“If he decided tomorrow to move this statue into the museum he could do it,” said Cochran.

It is an issue states across the south like Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia have confronted by taking down the statues of Stonewall Jackson, a confederate general.

In front of the statue on the Capitol Complex was where they rallied.

“I don’t like it being on a pedestal because I don’t feel like honoring a man who if he had succeeded my state of West Virginia would not exist,” said Cochran.

Mavery Davis who helped rename the Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston to West Side Middle School spoke about what the statue represents to him.

“We are asking to remove these historical terrorists from West Virginia’s capitol grounds,” said Davis.

Cochran calling for the statue to be removed, he said it is a relatively small ask

"The Culture Center is literally a couple hundred yards that way," said Cochran.

Rally members said the building commission for the Capitol Complex could help make that decision.

