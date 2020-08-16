Advertisement

SEC Schedule To Be Released Monday

Full 10 game slate will be known at 7pm
FILE - The SEC 2020 schedule will be announced Monday August 17th(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - The SEC 2020 schedule will be announced Monday August 17th(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The SEC will announce its’ 10 game in-conference season Monday afternoon and evening. At 3 pm, the first week of games will be made to the public on the Paul Finebuam radio show then 4 hours later the remaining 9 will be released on the SEC Network. The first week of games is set for Saturday September 26th,

The SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pikeville Eager To Get Back To Work

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville hopes to repeat as champs in Ky Class 1A

VOD Recordings

Pikeville Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 19 hours ago
Pikeville Hopes To Repeat As KY Class 1A Champs

Sports

Reds Bucs Postponed

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Saturday and Sunday games between the Reds and Pirates are postponed after Cincinnati player tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ironton Football Media Day

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
IRONTON FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY

Sports

Middle Tennessee State WR Dobson Transferring to WVU

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Has two years of eligibility remaining

Sports

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mountain East postpones fall sports until spring

Sports

Big 12 & WVU release 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 12 and West Virgina release a revised 2020 football schedule