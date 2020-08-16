SEC Schedule To Be Released Monday

(WSAZ) - The SEC will announce its’ 10 game in-conference season Monday afternoon and evening. At 3 pm, the first week of games will be made to the public on the Paul Finebuam radio show then 4 hours later the remaining 9 will be released on the SEC Network. The first week of games is set for Saturday September 26th,

The SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

