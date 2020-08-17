5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Five new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Scioto County since Saturday.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health departments made that announcement Monday.

The latest cases bring the total to 283 in the county since the pandemic began.

One more hospitalization is reported since Saturday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 25 during the course of the outbreak.

Twelve more people were reported recovered since Saturday, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 221 since the start of the outbreak.

