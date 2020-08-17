Air Force technology used to help battle Colo. wildfire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KMGH) – The fight against wildfires is a battle against nature, and that battle has entered the 21st century.

The Team Awareness Kit, or TAK for short, is technology that was developed by the U.S. Air Force for combat warfare, and it has now been adapted to combat flames.

Developers are deploying the technology for the first time in a major wildland operation at the Grizzly Creek Fire, giving them real-time eyes on the ground, in the sky, and in the wild as the fire expands.

It’s giving emergency crews data that would have taken hours to collect in a matter of seconds.

