Another COVID-19-related death reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Carter County.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying it marks the third coronavirus-related death there.

No new positive cases were reported Monday.

There have been 110 overall cases in the county since the pandemic began, and 104 people have recovered.

Three people continue to isolate at their homes.

