Both eastbound lanes of I-64 back open after crash at Ky/W.Va. border

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a tractor trailer shut down both eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Kentucky-West Virginia border earlier Sunday evening.

A small car was also involved in the crash.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The eastbound lanes have reopened.

