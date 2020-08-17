Closing arguments over, jury deliberating in trial against former Marshall student

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial against a former Marshall University student accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2018 is now in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments in the trial against Chase Hardin, 23, were heard Monday morning in a Cabell County courtroom. The jury then left to begin deliberations.

On Friday morning, the state called its final witness. Then the defense called four people to the stand, including Hardin himself who testified on his own behalf.

For our previous story on this trial click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.