COVID-19 Ky. | 376 new cases, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- As of 4 p.m. Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 39,691 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

The governor reported 376 new cases and five additional deaths.

Beshear said 14 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including two 11-month-olds.

“Fifty-four of these cases are from people 18 or younger,” Beshear said in a release.

The governor said the latest deaths bring the statewide total to 818.

As of Monday, there have been at least 760,022 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.80%. At least 9,158 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

