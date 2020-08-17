COVID-19 outbreak reported at Sissonville nursing home facility

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than two dozen residents at a nursing home in Sissonville have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kanawaha-Charleston Health Department, one resident at the Cedar Ridge Center passed away Saturday night.

In all, 26 residents, six staff members and two contractors have tested positive, officials say.

“We are saddened to report another outbreak and an additional death at a long-term care facility,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Our condolences go out to the family of the patient. Please remember these patients and their families as this is a very vulnerable population.”

The nursing home is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing and taking appropriate measures to address the outbreak with residents and employees.

