COVID-19 W.Va. | 8,632 cases, 160 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 360,669 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,632 total cases and 160 deaths.

1,941 cases are still considered active in the state.

6,531 West Virginians have recovered so far from the virus, officials say.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (738), Boone (120), Braxton (8), Brooke (77), Cabell (459), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (168), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (89), Hancock (114), Hardy (63), Harrison (245), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (362), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (74), McDowell (67), Mercer (243), Mineral (127), Mingo (202), Monongalia (992), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (225), Raleigh (304), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (81), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (39), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (48).

