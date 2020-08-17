Dog rescued from hillside along U.S. 52

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A dog is safely with its owners after being rescued from a hillside along U.S. 52 in Ironton.

Firefighters say around 6 p.m. Sunday, the department’s phones would not stop ringing of calls from people worried about the pup.

Two firefighters and an officer with the Ironton Police Dept. went to see if they could rescue the dog.

They were able to hike around the hill and got the dog down and back to his recently adopted parents.

