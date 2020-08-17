Advertisement

Driver in critical condition following crash

The New Boston Police Department says the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 52 East Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A driver is in critical condition Monday after losing control of their car this weekend and crashing into a utility pole.

The New Boston Police Department says the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 52 East Rhodes Avenue and West Avenue.

Officer say the driver of the impala lost control within the 360 block of Rhodes Avenue and crashed into a utility pole on the corner.

Officers say the Jaws of Life had to be used by firefighters to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and then life-flighted to a trauma center.

The driver is currently listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured during the crash.

According to the police department, high speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash.

A toxicology report is pending.

The New Boston Police Department and the New Boston Fire Department responded to the crash.

