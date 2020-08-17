First day of football practice brings challenges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Starting Monday, sports teams in West Virginia were allowed to resume practice. For many athletes, this was the first time they got to practice their sport in months.

Many schools held their practices in the afternoon. However, coaches at Horace Mann Middle School decided to take advantage of the cool morning weather.

Even though schools are allowed to resume practices, they still have to follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.

Coaches are only allowed to run no contact drills, and groups larger than 25 people are not permitted.

Because of the restrictions in place, practice for Horace Mann Middle consisted of conditioning and endurance training.

“We’re going to work around it, " said Kevin Fluker, assistant coach at Horace Mann Middle School. “We are going to follow the guidelines, and I believe that we have a good bunch of kids.”

Fluker says the team was facing several challenges on the first day back, but the main challenge was enforcing social distancing.

“We were constantly having to tell them to keep their distance,” Fluker said. “It is a team sport, we promote unity and it seems different”.

Fluker adds that he knows the boys will catch up by the time the season starts. For their first game, they play Cedar Grove Middle on Sept. 17.

