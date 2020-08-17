Former correctional officers charged with helping teen prisoner escape

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two former correctional officers at Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County are accused of helping a teenage prisoner escape.

Alexanderia Shelby, 25, of Harts, and Larissa Mackall, 32, of Julian, were charged Friday with conspiracy.

The criminal complaint said the women helped an 18-year-old prisoner escape from the facility in June.

According to the complaint, the teen purposely injured himself so he could be medically transported. The women talked about the escape, and Shelby would pick him up at a gas station and take him home for the night.

It was discovered Mackall had an inappropriate relationship with the teen, and admitted to kissing him on his 18th birthday while he was incarcerated, according to the complaint.

