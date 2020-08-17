Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the metric was ‘tweaked’ to ‘make it better.’

Gov. Justice announced the following changes to the metric Monday afternoon:

  • 0-3 cases per 100,000 people: Green
  • 3-9 cases per 100,000 people: Yellow
  • 10-24 cases per 100,000 people: Orange
  • 25+ cases per 100,000 people: Red

As of Monday, Logan is the only county in the state in the red on the metric.

Lincoln, Mingo, Boone and Taylor counties are in the orange.

Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.(WV DHHR)

On Friday, Gov. Justice said any county listed as red or orange on September 8 will begin the school year virtually until the county moves back to yellow or green on the metric.

Another change to the system is the way staff at nursing and prison facilities will be counted. Gov. Justice says staff will now be counted ‘one for one.’ According to officials, the change is due to the staff’s interaction with communities and their families once they leave the facility.

However, outbreaks at nursing homes and prisons will continue to be counted as just one, Gov. Justice said.

“So, if in a nursing home we have 18 breakouts within the residence of the nursing home, they are counted as one. “If in a prison we have 42 prisoner inmates that have this they are counted as one,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said Friday the metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

For our previous story on the color-coding system click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Louisville council members ask Mayor Fischer to resign with resolution

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.

Local

Three more deaths related to COVID reported at Kentucky nursing home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Three additional residents at a nursing home in Lewis County, Kentucky have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Sports

Herd Adds Appy State September 19th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Adds Home Game For September 19th

Local

Ohio Department of Health: School can’t sub face shields for masks in most cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio health officials say school districts will not be allowed to use face shields rather than facial coverings or masks in most cases as a means of curbing coronavirus transmission as schools get ready to start the 2020-21 academic year.

Latest News

Local

Closing arguments over, jury deliberating in trial against former Marshall student

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Closing arguments in the trial against Chase Hardin, 23, were heard Monday morning in a Cabell County courtroom.

Local

Family treatment courts being added in three West Virginia counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Supreme Court said in a news release that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources allocated up to $1.5 million in connection with a recent pharmaceutical settlement.

Local

Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
TSA officials notified police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman.

WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 8,632 cases, 160 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,941 cases are still considered active in the state.

Local

Driver in critical condition following crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the police department, high speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Sissonville nursing home facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawaha-Charleston Health Department, one resident at the Cedar Ridge Center passed away Saturday night.