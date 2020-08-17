Herd Adds Appy State September 19th

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After losing a couple of games last week, the Marshall football program added one for September 19th. They’ll be hosting Appalachian State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium with the game time not yet set. It will be the first of 4 upcoming games between the two schools. Marshall will make a return to trip to Boone, North Carolina on September 8, 2029. The two schools will also meet in Boone on September 25, 2021 and in Huntington on September 17, 2022 in a series that was announced in June of 2015.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers met several times during their days as Southern Conference members, with ASU holding a 14-8 edge in the all-time series.

“We have an outstanding team coming to Huntington,” said Marshall’s Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We have a long history and it is a game our fans will enjoy.”

“We’re disappointed that Pittsburgh and Boise State are not able to come to Marshall this season, but we’re excited to secure, at this late date, a Top 25 team in Appalachian State that will visit Huntington.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.