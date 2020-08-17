Advertisement

Herd Adds Appy State September 19th

Marshall will play Appalachian State Saturday September 19th
Marshall will play Appalachian State Saturday September 19th(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After losing a couple of games last week, the Marshall football program added one for September 19th. They’ll be hosting Appalachian State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium with the game time not yet set. It will be the first of 4 upcoming games between the two schools. Marshall will make a return to trip to Boone, North Carolina on September 8, 2029. The two schools will also meet in Boone on September 25, 2021 and in Huntington on September 17, 2022 in a series that was announced in June of 2015. 

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers met several times during their days as Southern Conference members, with ASU holding a 14-8 edge in the all-time series. 

“We have an outstanding team coming to Huntington,” said Marshall’s Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We have a long history and it is a game our fans will enjoy.” 

“We’re disappointed that Pittsburgh and Boise State are not able to come to Marshall this season, but we’re excited to secure, at this late date, a Top 25 team in Appalachian State that will visit Huntington.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC Schedule To Be Released Monday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
SEC Fans To See 2020 Football Schedule Monday

Sports

Pikeville Eager To Get Back To Work

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville hopes to repeat as champs in Ky Class 1A

VOD Recordings

Pikeville Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
Pikeville Hopes To Repeat As KY Class 1A Champs

Sports

Reds Bucs Postponed

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Saturday and Sunday games between the Reds and Pirates are postponed after Cincinnati player tests positive for coronavirus

Latest News

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.

VOD Recordings

Ironton Football Media Day

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
IRONTON FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY

Sports

Middle Tennessee State WR Dobson Transferring to WVU

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Has two years of eligibility remaining

Sports

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

Sports

Gov. Justice announces color coding to start W.Va. high school sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Governor Jim Justice Announces Color Coding System To Determine If Schools Can Practice/Play

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Mountain East postpones fall sports until spring