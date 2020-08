HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High football team should be resting easy Monday night as they had a jam packed 1st day of practice. HHS had two separate 3 hour practices as they prepare for the 2020 season. Their first game is September 4th when they host Hurricane. Here’s what aired Monday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.