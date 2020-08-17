Advertisement

Kanawha County nursing home responds to COVID outbreak

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than two dozen residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a nursing home in Kanawha County.

The news came on a day when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a change to the way the state counts COVID-19 cases in nursing homes for the school alert system.

The facility in Kanawha County is now making changes amidst an outbreak.

Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville reports 27 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One resident died Saturday at the facility.

The nursing home says the outbreak was discovered during recent testing. The facility said it plans to do additional testing, all in an effort to protect patients and staff members.

Dr. Sherri Young, with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said they’ve been at the facility providing support and guidance on how to clean and what additional PPE they may need.

“The unfortunate thing about nursing homes is they are the most vulnerable populations,” Young said. “Because the risk is so high in these nursing homes, we begin the outbreak investigation when there is still one case.”

The state is currently prohibiting visitors to nursing homes due to similar outbreaks at nursing homes across West Virginia.

Young says she knows this time is hard on families who want to visit their loved ones, but it is necessary to protect this vulnerable population.

“It is hard to have your loved ones in a facility and not be able to visit them, but you have families that may have traveled or been around other people and unknowingly could have brought it in,” she said.

In a statement released by the facility, it is taking extra steps including screening residents and patients for symptoms three times a day.

Cedar Ridge also canceled all outside medical appointments except for medically necessary and life-saving treatments.

They said in an effort to make this time a little easier on families, the nursing home is setting up video conferencing calls for people to check on their loved ones.

When it comes to counting the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes for the school alert system, the state’s method is modeled after Harvard Institute but differs slightly.

In West Virginia, employees at nursing homes are counted on a one-on-one basis, but patients are not.

State officials said they are doing this because employees go back out in the community and could contribute to the community spread.

