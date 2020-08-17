Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Lincoln County was stopped by TSA officers Saturday at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after a handgun was found in her carry-on bag.

TSA officers say the gun was loaded with four bullets.

TSA officials notified police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman.

The woman was questioned and then cited on weapons charges.

“During this pandemic, we are doing what we can to reduce touch-points to help prevent any cross-contamination, but when someone has a gun in their carry-on bag, it means that you will have to stay at the checkpoint longer, and a police officer is going to have to open that bag and go inside to remove it, thus creating additional touch-points and increasing the possibility of cross-contamination,” said John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Now more than ever, this is the time to take extra care not to have any weapons in your carry-on bag before you head to the airport. Check your purse, knapsack, messenger bag, laptop bag, duffle bag or whatever else you plan to carry on a plane to ensure there are no prohibited items inside.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

