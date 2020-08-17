Advertisement

Ohio Department of Health: School can’t sub face shields for masks in most cases

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio health officials say school districts will not be allowed to use face shields rather than facial coverings or masks in most cases as a means of curbing coronavirus transmission as schools get ready to start the 2020-21 academic year.

The Ohio Department of Health on Saturday cited guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there is currently not enough evidence to establish the effectiveness of face shields.

Officials said face shields may be an option for those exempted from the face covering requirement or in some circumstances such as the need for lip reading.

