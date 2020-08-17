Advertisement

Pioneers Hoping To Rebound In 2020

Wayne Hosts Scott September 4th
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wayne, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 1-9 in not the norm for the Wayne Pioneers and they don’t plan on having a repeat of 2019. They started practice bright and early Monday morning with the season opener 2 and a half weeks away. They host Scott on September 4th. Tommy Harmon talked with WSAZ about how he’s glad to see his team in helmets again.

