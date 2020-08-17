Advertisement

Some Martin County residents report high water bills

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Delilah Adams, a Martin County resident, only uses her water for cleaning and bathing. She buys bottled water to cook and drink with, yet her water bill more than doubled for July.

“The water bills have doubled this month or even tripled for some people,” said Adams, a Martin County Water District customer.

Adams isn’t the only customer facing this problem, WSAZ spoke to several residents in Martin County who have seen a similar spike.

One customer is being asked to pay nearly $300 for water usage over a 14-day billing cycle.

Not all Martin County residents are reporting an increase in their water bills.

In a statement issued by Alliance Water Resources, the company stated that they were aware of customer concerns over the previous billing cycle, and the new billing system. The company cited wrong billing dates and increased water usage from customer feedback.

“The billing date issues were a direct result of the transition to a new software...Of the accounts we have reviewed to date, 12 had data entry errors. We will continue to review customer concerns as we receive them and hope to solve any issues as quickly as possible,”said Craig Miller, Division Manager of Alliance Water Resources.

Alliance Water Resources went on to say, “higher bills have proven to be related to increased seasonal usage or the new billing system which reads to the nearest ten gallons as opposed to the nearest 1,000 gallons which could result in as much as an additional 990 gallons during the time between meter readings. Adding up to approximately $8.35 to the usage portion of the bill.”

Alliance Water Resources is asking anyone seeing billing issues to call the office at 606-298-3885.

