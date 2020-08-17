Advertisement

Thousands of signs printed as Jesus 2020 campaign grows

Members of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church started the Jesus 2020 campaign to “put Jesus everywhere, in hopes that people will elect Him as their leader!”
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAMER, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a gift that keeps on giving in Alabama!

Organizers behind the movement say more than 6,200 signs have been printed and sent to nine states and a handful of cities.

If you’re interested in getting a Jesus 2020 yard sign you can visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

