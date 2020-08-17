Thousands of signs printed as Jesus 2020 campaign grows

RAMER, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a gift that keeps on giving in Alabama!

Members of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church started the Jesus 2020 campaign to “put Jesus everywhere, in hopes that people will elect Him as their leader!”

Organizers behind the movement say more than 6,200 signs have been printed and sent to nine states and a handful of cities.

If you’re interested in getting a Jesus 2020 yard sign you can visit this link.

