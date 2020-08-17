Three more deaths related to COVID reported at Kentucky nursing home

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three additional residents at a nursing home in Lewis County, Kentucky have died from complications related to COVID-19.

In total, four residents at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have died after coming down with the virus.

The first death was reported Thursday, the others were reported over the weekend.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, 50 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive since early August.

New data is expected to be released Monday evening.

