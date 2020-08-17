UK Football Schedule Is Set
Season Ends Hosting South Carolina
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Kentucky football fans now have some games to look forward to beginning September 26 as their 10 game schedule was released. Here’s who they play and where with game times still to be determined.
September 26th UK at Auburn
October 3rd Ole Miss at Kentucky
October 10th Mississippi State at Kentucky
October 17th Kentucky at Tennessee
October 24th Georgia at Kentucky
October 31st Kentucky at Missouri
November 14th Vanderbilt at Kentucky
November 21st Kentucky as Alabama
November 28th Kentucky at Florida
December 5th South Carolina at Kentucky
