UK Football Schedule Is Set

(WSAZ) - Kentucky football fans now have some games to look forward to beginning September 26 as their 10 game schedule was released. Here’s who they play and where with game times still to be determined.

September 26th UK at Auburn

October 3rd Ole Miss at Kentucky

October 10th Mississippi State at Kentucky

October 17th Kentucky at Tennessee

October 24th Georgia at Kentucky

October 31st Kentucky at Missouri

November 14th Vanderbilt at Kentucky

November 21st Kentucky as Alabama

November 28th Kentucky at Florida

December 5th South Carolina at Kentucky

