Advertisement

UK Football Schedule Is Set

Season Ends Hosting South Carolina
The SEC announced the 2020 schedule Monday with Kentucky starting season at Auburn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The SEC announced the 2020 schedule Monday with Kentucky starting season at Auburn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Kentucky football fans now have some games to look forward to beginning September 26 as their 10 game schedule was released. Here’s who they play and where with game times still to be determined.

September 26th UK at Auburn

October 3rd Ole Miss at Kentucky

October 10th Mississippi State at Kentucky

October 17th Kentucky at Tennessee

October 24th Georgia at Kentucky

October 31st Kentucky at Missouri

November 14th Vanderbilt at Kentucky

November 21st Kentucky as Alabama

November 28th Kentucky at Florida

December 5th South Carolina at Kentucky

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pioneers Hoping To Rebound In 2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wayne Preps For 2020

Sports

Huntington High Starts Practice

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Huntington High's Home Opener Is September 4th Against Hurricane

VOD Recordings

Wayne Starts Practice Monday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pioneers Start Preparations For 2020 With A 9am Practice

VOD Recordings

Huntington High Begins Practice

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Huntington High Begins Practice For 2020 Season

Latest News

Sports

Herd Adds Appy State September 19th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd Adds Home Game For September 19th

Sports

SEC Schedule To Be Released Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
SEC Fans To See 2020 Football Schedule Monday

Sports

Pikeville Eager To Get Back To Work

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville hopes to repeat as champs in Ky Class 1A

VOD Recordings

Pikeville Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
Pikeville Hopes To Repeat As KY Class 1A Champs

Sports

Reds Bucs Postponed

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Saturday and Sunday games between the Reds and Pirates are postponed after Cincinnati player tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.