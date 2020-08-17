Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller visits Marshall University ahead of the school year

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Rep. Carol Miller visited Marshall University on Monday to see the university’s preparation and plans for dealing with COVID-19.

“They are doing everything they can to make sure their students are safe,” said Miller, a West Virginia Republican. “They’re doing what we allocated money to do. They’ve taken the money and have responsibly used it for many things, including health and helping with student loans across the board.”

Marshall University has increased single rooms in dorms. For students with roommates, each room is equipped with a mobile barrier to create a separation of space.

To help monitor the number of cases on campus, the university will conduct weekly testing.

The university has set aside additional residence halls for students who test positive. Each student will have to provide two negative tests before being allowed to return to their assigned dorm.

“We are asking students to do a daily monitor screening. We have an app that we developed, along with UAB, that would give students a chance to tell us how they are feeling. Once they give a report, they will be given a green signal,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.

After a green signal is received, students will have access to enter classes and other public spaces across campus.

“Once they go into the classroom, that faculty member will have the option to go behind the plexiglass shield where they can take off their face masks so students can see their face,” said Marshall University Provost Jaime Taylor. “We are going to decrease the classroom capacities so they might be in the classroom one day and then watching the lecture the next day.”

