West Virginia University reminds students of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After receiving reports of off-campus partied over the weekend, West Virginia University is reminding students that the University will not tolerate behaviors that violate local and state public safety orders or the university’s health and safety guidelines putting our campus community and the greater Morgantown community at risk.

In a press release, Dean of Students Corey Farris said, “It was very disappointing to see the reports of numerous parties being held around Morgantown this past weekend. Being a Mountaineer means living our values. We expect our students to show their respect and appreciation for others by wearing their masks and following the rules. There will be consequences for those who refuse to do the right thing – including expulsion.”

The release goes on to say that failure to follow the university’s health and safety policies or the state and local public health orders, which include a prohibition of social gatherings of more than 25 people, could result in a charge and sanctions under the university’s Student Conduct Code.

“Let me be clear: Reports of inappropriate behaviors and activities will be addressed,” said Farris in the release, “The University is serious about protecting the health and safety of our campus community and has implemented a variety of measures in order to have on-campus classes this fall. If students do not follow the guidelines, then perhaps they are not serious about being on campus for their studies and should re-evaluate their reasons for being here.”

The university said they have stepped up patrols on campus, and are working with law enforcement off-campus to better respond to incidents off-campus.

