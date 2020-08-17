Advertisement

WVU sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in second weekly ‘trends’ report

West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.

WVU officials said in a press release that the University’s public dashboard reported 96 positive test results out of 16,046 tests resulted between July 21-Aug. 16. Those positive test results include 92 students and 4 faculty/staff.

“As expected, we’re noticing a slight increase in positive case counts with students over the last week as more continue to get tested and move back to campus,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “We’ve had 29 new positive student cases and just one employee in the last week, and we are continuing to closely monitor the testing results of our students and employees and respond quickly with resources and support.”

The dashboard is updated Monday thru Friday by 11 a.m., according to WVU. It includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus.

Updates are also provided by the University on WVU Safety’s social media accounts.

The University says it will share trends and other COVID-19 related updates with the public each week or necessary.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and employees who will be returning to the Morgantown campus this fall, according to WVU. Testing also started at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley, and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser.

WVU officials say the dashboard should not be used to monitor individual test results. Students, faculty and staff should follow the Return to Campus guidelines to access test results.

