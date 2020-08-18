Advertisement

Boeing plans more job cuts

16,000 were already in the works
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.(Source: Boeing)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Boeing is cutting more jobs than the company previously planned.

The aerospace giant has been hit by hundreds of canceled plane orders as airlines struggle with a plunge in demand for flying during the pandemic.

The company told its employees in a memo late Monday that it’s adding a second round of buyout offers.

In April, Boeing said it would cut about 10% of its workforce, or about 16,000 positions, through a combination of buyouts, natural attrition and involuntary layoffs.

More details on the voluntary layoffs will be released next week

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. Attorney General files suits against Walmart and CVS for roles in opioid epidemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The lawsuits allege the retail giants helped create the epidemic and should “act to remediate what became a public health and financial crisis.”

Local

Woman arrested in string of car break-ins in St. Albans; nearly $3,000 worth of property recovered

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
So far, police have recovered nearly $3,000 worth of stolen property, and more arrests are expected.

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

Latest News

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

USDA recalls 15,134 pounds of canned soup from Faribault Foods

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The soup contains meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

National

Biden hasn’t visited Wisconsin, but Democrats aren’t worried

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Ballot drop boxes seen as a way to bypass the post office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places.