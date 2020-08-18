Advertisement

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.
A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.

The billboard, commissioned by Oprah Winfrey’s O, The Oprah Magazine, shows a familiar photo of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville woman shot dead by LMPD officers at her home back in March.

Red paint is now seen splattered across Taylor’s forehead on the billboard near the intersection of Lexington Road and Spring Street.

WAVE 3 News’ Dawne Gee reported that concerned citizens have called the billboard company to try to get a replacement photo posted.

The billboard calls for the officers in Taylor’s death to be arrested and charged, and also lists the website UntilFreedom.com, promoting a protest group that has planned multiple demonstrations in Louisville in recent weeks.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said twice in the last two months that his office is investigating, but has set no timetable for a decision on whether the officers will be charged.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

